Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center on the political crisis in Venezuela on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Doral, Fla. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

DORAL, Fla. — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has told a crowd in Florida that it is time to take action to end the socialist regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence told Venezuelans in Miami that Washington was working toward a “peaceful transition” so opposition leader Juan Guaido rises to power, but he reassured them President Donald Trump’s administration would further weaken Maduro.

Pence told a crowd at a church in the Doral suburb that it was not time for dialogue and all options were on the table.

Before his speech, Pence sat down with a college professor who says he was physically assaulted by armed pro-government groups. He also heard from other Venezuelan refugees such as a former city councilman who says he was accused of being a CIA agent.

