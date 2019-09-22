The Detroit Free Press says it was the first ever motorcade on the island, which has prohibited vehicles since 1898 except for snowmobiles, emergency and service vehicles.

Julia Pulver, a Democratic state Senate candidate in 2018, criticized the motorcade on Twitter, calling it a “huge transgression.”

When President Gerald Ford visited the island in 1975, he travelled by horse-drawn carriage. But supporters of Pence noted security is much tighter now.

