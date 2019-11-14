The Ivy League school’s director of athletics and recreation, M. Grace Calhoun, said the student-athletes’ behavior “is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Officials say the issue has been referred to the school’s administration for further review.

The team will not be traveling to their final two contests of the season against Yale and Brown this weekend.

