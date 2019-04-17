This photo shows one of the waterfalls at Glen Onoko in Jim Thorpe, Pa., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to close the popular Glen Onoko falls trail to the public over safety concerns, sparking outrage from outdoors enthusiasts. (Michael Rubinkam/Associated Press)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it would cost $1.7 million to make a beloved, well-known hiking trail safe for the public. That’s why the agency plans to close it altogether.

Game commission spokesman Travis Lau confirms the Glen Onoko Falls Trail will close May 1. He says the trail has proven to be too dangerous, with at least 10 deaths since the late 1970s.

News of the pending closure has outraged hikers and nature lovers. An online petition to keep it open has drawn more than 12,000 signatures in just a few days.

Lau says the game commission’s mission is to manage wildlife and serve hunters — not maintain hiking trails.

