PENNSYLVANIA

Court says clergymen's names can't be public

Pennsylvania’s highest court says the names of 11 Roman Catholic clergy cited in a grand jury report on sexual abuse of children can’t be made public.

The state Supreme Court said Monday releasing the information would have violated the clergymen’s state constitutional right to have their reputation protected.

The clergy challenged being named in the document before its August release.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that although he can’t release the names, the state’s bishops should.

The clergy argued they hadn’t been provided an adequate opportunity to respond to the grand jury about the allegations. They also said the report stigmatized people who hadn’t been convicted of crimes, and contained inaccuracies.

The jury found more than 300 priests had abused children going back 70 years, and church officials covered up abuse.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Date set for lawmaker's corruption trial

A judge on Monday scheduled a Sept. 10 trial date for U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R) and his wife on corruption charges, slightly more than a year after their indictments.

It was Hunter’s first court appearance since defeating Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar last month by nearly 4 percentage points for a sixth term representing San Diego’s eastern suburbs in Congress.

The congressman and his wife, Margaret Hunter, have pleaded not guilty to a 60-count indictment in August alleging they spent more than $250,000 in campaign finance funds on family trips, tequila shots, Costco shopping sprees and other items.

Hunter, 41, has said his wife oversaw his finances. She also was his campaign manager.

The lawmaker and his wife, Margaret Hunter, entered court separately and had different lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan set a hearing for pretrial motions on July 29.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Youth football team bus crashes, killing 1 child

A third grader was killed and at least 45 people were injured when a charter bus carrying youth football players from Tennessee rolled off an interstate and overturned before sunrise Monday in central Arkansas, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the bus crashed along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 25 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The elementary-school age players from Orange Mound Youth Association in southeast Memphis were returning home after playing in a tournament in the Dallas area over the weekend, according to Memphis TV station WMC. Orange Mound is a historically black neighborhood that unites around its highly competitive youth football program. Nickalous Manning, area superintendent of Aspire Public Schools, said the student who died in the crash attended an Aspire charter school.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Woman in wheelchair left in airport overnight

American Airlines is investigating how a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair was left alone overnight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when her flight was canceled.

The incident, first reported by CBS 2 in Chicago, started Friday night when Olimpia Warsaw’s flight from Chicago to Detroit was canceled and a porter was assigned to take care of her. Her son, Claude Coltea, said Warsaw was offered a hotel room but when nobody would take her, the porter said his shift was over and left.

The family grew concerned and called security, and the woman who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has trouble communicating was located.

In a statement, American spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline met with the family, refunded Warsaw’s ticket and was taking steps to “ensure this does not happen again.”

— Associated Press