One trooper was shot and was airlifted out. The trooper was conscious and alert, authorities said. State police initially reported that he underwent surgery, but later said he did not require it. He was listed in stable condition.

A second trooper suffered a leg injury. He was treated and released, authorities said.

AD

State police swarmed the scene as the gunman barricaded himself inside for several hours after the shooting.

AD

Three troopers had gone to the home after a person who has regular contact with the resident called to say the resident had been out of touch for several weeks, authorities said.

Troopers said they announced themselves, failed to get a response and then entered through an unlocked door. They called out again, they said, and that’s when a single shot was fired. The troopers retreated and requested backup, police said.

The shooting took place on a sparsely populated road just over the New York state line.

A nearby elementary school said it was in lockdown as a result of the shooting, and asked people to stay away unless it was an emergency. A high school more than 10 miles away also placed itself on lockdown but didn’t explain why, given the distance. Both schools said they would dismiss students as usual.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted they are praying for the injured trooper.

___

This story has been corrected to show that state police now say the trooper who was shot did not require surgery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD