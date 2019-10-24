The Census Bureau began asking for five years’ worth of driver’s license records in August, promising the information will be kept confidential.

That effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a plan to add a citizenship question to next year’s census.

The effort has alarmed civil rights groups that see it as part of a move by the Trump administration to reduce the political power of minorities.

