She entered a not guilty plea through her attorney, David Benowitz, before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in the District of Columbia.

Thompson was indicted March 5 on three counts of conspiring to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government, the delivery of that information, and the willful retention of defense information. She was arrested Feb. 27 at a U.S. military facility in Irbil, Iraq, where she worked, and is being held pending an April 1 detention hearing, according to court filings.

Thompson passed the information to a man in whom she had a romantic interest, the government said.

— Spencer S. Hsu

MINNESOTA

Rep. Omar marries political consultant

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has married a political consultant who worked for her, months after the two were accused of having an affair, which she denied.

A marriage license filed in the District shows Omar (D-Minn.) married political consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday. Omar announced her new marriage Wednesday night on Instagram, with a photo of her and a bearded man smiling and displaying wedding rings. “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” the post says, without identifying Mynett by name.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett or his firm nearly $600,000 since July 2018. Though it may raise eyebrows, family members, including spouses, can be on the campaign payroll as long as the family member provides services at a fair market value.

A relationship between Omar and Mynett was publicly alleged in August, when Mynett’s then-wife, Beth Mynett, filed for divorce and accused her husband and Omar of having an affair. In response, Tim Mynett filed his own court document denying that he told his wife he was in love with Omar and that he was ending his marriage to be with the congresswoman.

In October, Omar filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage. That divorce was finalized in November.

According to Beth Mynett’s divorce filing, Tim Mynett is a founder of E Street Group.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Pastor pleads guilty to investment scam

A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of millions of dollars alongside a Louisiana investment adviser.

Kirbyjon H. Caldwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, news outlets reported. Caldwell was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston and a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Caldwell’s co-defendant Gregory A. Smith, a Shreveport financial planner, pleaded guilty to the same charge in July 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, Caldwell and Smith used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds. The bonds were reportedly issued by the former Republic of China before they lost power to the communist government in 1949. The bonds aren’t recognized by China’s current government and thus have no investment value.

Smith began approaching victims about the investment in 2013 and promised high returns on the investment. In 2013 and 2014, about $3.5 million was “invested” and divided between Caldwell, Smith and others, prosecutors said.

Caldwell used about $900,000 to maintain his lifestyle, pay down personal loans and mortgages, according to the Justice Department.

Smith and Caldwell face up to five and seven years in prison each. Caldwell has made partial restitution and has agreed to pay the remaining balance of about $2 million before sentencing.

Smith will be sentenced on May 4. Caldwell’s sentencing date is schedule for July 22.