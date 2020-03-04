Thompson appeared in federal court in Washington on Wednesday. The FBI arrested her Feb. 27 at a U.S. military facility in Irbil, Iraq, where she worked, court filings said.

Court filings do not elaborate on Thompson’s assignment, but Irbil has been home to an elite U.S. Special Operations counterterrorism effort.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Ohio

Hospital system fined over fentanyl doses

The hospital system where an intensive care doctor was accused of ordering excessive doses of the opioid painkiller fentanyl for dozens of patients who died will be fined $400,000 for violating Ohio pharmacy law under a settlement announced Wednesday.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System also agreed to pay more than $77,000 for the costs of the state Board of Pharmacy’s investigation involving Mount Carmel West hospital, which has since closed, and William Husel, the fired doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 patients over several years.

Husel has pleaded not guilty. He argues he was caring for dying patients, not trying to kill them. Husel has sued Mount Carmel for defamation.

Mount Carmel was accused of violations related to policies and procedures for dispensing drugs, including instances where controls on automated dispensers were overridden to fulfill Husel’s orders.

Two pharmacists who were cited for verifying large doses of fentanyl were fined $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, under their own settlements with the board.

Mount Carmel previously said it fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Mechanic gets 3 years for sabotaging jetliner

A veteran airline mechanic was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner with 150 people onboard in a bid to earn overtime fixing the plane.

In sentencing Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke said she found no evidence to support allegations that Alani, 60, had links to the Islamic State militant group or any terrorist organization.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq who had been an airline mechanic for 30 years.

Prosecutors said he has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State and that Alani had made statements wishing Allah would use “divine powers” to harm non-Muslims. There were also Islamic State videos found on his cellphone, they said.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Hummel said investigators found “no linkage” between Alani and any extremist groups.

Court documents show the sabotage involved gluing Styrofoam inside the nose of a Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport so that it disabled a component pilots use to monitor things such as airspeed, altitude and the pitch of the plane. Authorities say if the flight had taken off as planned July 17 for Nassau, Bahamas, the sabotage could have caused a crash.

Instead, the pilot saw an error message while the aircraft was on the runway and returned to the terminal to have the problem examined.