District Attorney John Hubert says while authorities know the two might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler, they have no indication as to their role at this point.

Officials on Friday said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD