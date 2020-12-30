Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.
The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the blast.
“(Millions) of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”
