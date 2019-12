County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event.

“(Gainey) missed his tee time the next morning,” Judd said. “He was a scratch.”

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He’s known for wearing gloves on both hands, hence the nickname, and has one career PGA Tour win at the McGladrey Classic in October 2012.

It’s unclear whether Gainey has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

