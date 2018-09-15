Oakland Athletics (90-58, second in AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-66, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Liam Hendriks (0-1, 5.94 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (2-3, 2.58 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tommy Pham is on a roll for Tampa Bay. He’s hit safely in 17 straight games and is batting .391 in that period. The Rays have gone 13-13 in Stanek’s starts. Tampa Bay pitchers are holding opponents to just a .228 batting average this season. The Athletics are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Oakland’s lineup has 133 home runs this season, led by Khris Davis’ mark of 42. The A’s won 2-1 in Friday’s meeting, Blake Treinen earned his seventh win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 26 home runs this season, 13th in the American League. Stephen Piscotty has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Matt Duffy leads the Rays with 139 hits on the season. He’s batting .296 on the year. Ji-Man Choi has four home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .697 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs. Rays: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs.

RAYS INJURIES: The Tampa Bay Rays placed RHP Jose Mujica on the 60-day disabled list and will miss the 2019 season with a forearm injury on Sunday, Sept. 2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports