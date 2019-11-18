The Eagles offered up the stadium to play out the remaining 17 minutes of the playoff game that was cut short when three people were shot Friday in Pleasantville.

Six men have been charged in connection to the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot.

A 15-year-old male was also grazed in the shooting.

The governing organization says the game will be closed to the general public but will be streamed live and free-of-charge on NJ.com.

