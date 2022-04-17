Philadelphia mask mandate is challenged in court

Placeholder while article actions load

Philadelphia mask mandate is challenged Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Several businesses and residents have filed suit in state court in Pennsylvania seeking to overturn Philadelphia’s renewed indoor mask mandate scheduled to be enforced beginning Monday in an effort to halt a surge in coronavirus infections. The lawsuit, filed Saturday in Commonwealth Court, said Philadelphia lacks the authority to impose such a mandate.

Philadelphia last week became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city’s top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.

Attorney Thomas W. King III, who was among those involved in last year’s successful challenge to the statewide mask mandate in schools, said the city’s emergency order went against recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “imposed a renegade standard unfound anywhere else in the world.”

The suit accuses city health officials of having “usurped the power and authority” of state lawmakers, the state department of health and the state advisory health board.

Kevin Lessard, a spokesman for the Philadelphia mayor’s office, said officials were “unable to comment on this particular case” but cited a court’s denial of an emergency motion by another plaintiff for a preliminary injunction against the mandate.

Most states and cities dropped their mask requirements in February and early March following new CDC guidelines that put less focus on case counts and more on hospital capacity and said most Americans could safely take off their masks.

Philadelphia had ended its indoor mask mandate March 2. But last week, Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner, cited a more than 50 percent rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

— Associated Press

Spring storm brings welcome precipitation

A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay area, with more stormy weather expected.

The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday, the Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California at Berkeley reported.

Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot of fresh snow. Lake Tahoe resorts also reported significant snowfall.

Parts of Northern California including the Bay Area could see pockets of rain for much of the week thanks to an unsettled weather pattern stalling over the region, the National Weather Service said.

The welcome precipitation could help slow the start of the fire season but won’t do anything to alleviate the state’s drought, said Matt Mehle of the Weather Service office in San Francisco.

The wet spring weather follows an exceptionally dry winter that leaves California to face another year of drought and tightening water supplies.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, a key part of the water supply, was just 30 percent of the April 1 average, the date when it historically is at its peak, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

— Associated Press

Classified satellite is launched: A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California on Sunday. The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, Vandenberg said in a statement. The Falcon's first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles. The NRO described the NROL-85 satellite only as a "critical national security payload." Its launch was one of three awarded to SpaceX in 2019 for a combined price of $297 million.

— From news services

