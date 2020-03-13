He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The two wounded people were stable, authorities said. Authorities said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Their names were not released.
Several people were arrested, including the subject of the warrant. That person was not wounded, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
A married father of two, including a son who also serves on the force, O’Connor had been a police officer for 23 years and was with the SWAT unit for 15 years. His daughter serves in the U.S. Air Force.
“There’s not a word that you can put on the level of emotion that’s being felt right now,” Outlaw said during a news conference outside the hospital. “As expected, it’s a whirlwind of emotions. These are people that leave their families, their loved ones, during holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, to protect complete strangers and to do work that’s a calling. These people are led to serve.”
