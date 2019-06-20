PENNSYLVANIA

Officers disciplined over Facebook posts

The Philadelphia Police Department has placed 72 officers on desk duty, and some are likely to be fired, the police commissioner said Wednesday, amid an investigation into racist or otherwise offensive Facebook posts by the city’s officers.

Commissioner Richard Ross said at a news conference that he expected at least “several dozen” of the officers to be disciplined and others fired after a review of their posts, which will be conducted by an independent law firm.

The move is part of the continuing fallout from the publication this month of a database that catalogued thousands of social media posts by current and former officers from several departments across the country. The Plain View Project, an advocacy group launched by Philadelphia lawyer Emily Baker-White, released its findings in an investigative report jointly published by Injustice Watch and BuzzFeed News.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Philadelphia police union President John McNesby called Ross’s remarks “premature and irresponsible” and said the officers “are entitled to due process just like any other citizen.”

The police department has hired the law firm Ballard Spahr to review more than 3,100 questionable Facebook posts, and Ross declined to name any of the investigation’s subjects before it is completed. He said the inquiry into 72 of the 330 Philadelphia officers included in the Plain View Project database prioritizes posts “clearly advocating violence or death against any protected class such as ethnicity, national origin, sex, religion and race.”

— Orion Donovan-Smit

and Kayla Epstein

MASSACHUSETTS

Judge blocks ICE arrests at courthouses

A judge on Thursday blocked federal immigration authorities from arresting certain people suspected of living in the country illegally at Massachusetts courthouses while a lawsuit challenging the practice plays out.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani’s decision bars U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting people for civil immigration violations as they are arriving at, leaving or inside a courthouse.

The ruling came in a case brought by public defenders and prosecutors, who say such arrests are disrupting the criminal justice system because defendants, witnesses and others are too afraid to come to court.

John Mohan, an ICE spokesman, said in an email that the agency is reviewing the court’s decision.

Talwani granted a preliminary injunction that will not only protect immigrants inside courts but those who are in courthouse parking lots or steps while the lawsuit goes forward, said Oren Nimni of Lawyers for Civil Rights, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit. It’s the first judicial ruling in the country to halt such immigration arrests across a state, he said.

New York state courts officials have also barred immigration agents from making arrests inside courthouses without judicial warrants or orders.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Judge vacates death sentence in '94 killing

A judge has vacated the federal death sentence for an Arkansas man convicted in the 1994 slaying of a 16-year-old Texas girl, concluding the inmate can’t be put to death because he’s intellectually disabled.

Attorneys for Bruce Carneil Webster had challenged his death sentence based on what they argued was previously unavailable evidence showing medical professionals had determined before his trial that he was intellectually disabled.

An IQ score of about 70 is considered a benchmark for intellectual disability. In the past 26 years, Webster, 46, has had IQ scores as low as 51 and 53.

Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Dallas, which tried Webster, said prosecutors are evaluating how to proceed following the ruling.

The case has been sent back to federal court in Dallas for resentencing.

The Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people.

Webster was among five men whom prosecutors said kidnapped Lisa Rene from her Arlington, Tex., home to get revenge on her two brothers for a botched $5,000 marijuana deal. Over two days, she was taken to Arkansas, gang-raped, bludgeoned with a shovel and buried alive.

Aside from Webster, Orlando Hall of El Dorado, Ark., was also sentenced to death for Rene’s murder. Hall remains on death row.

Webster had been set to be put to death in April 2007, but the execution was later postponed.

— Associated Press