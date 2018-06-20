PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe.

Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was born June 10 to parents Stella and Gus. Beau stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs an estimated 125 pounds.

Beau has a 7-year-old sister Abigail. The four are the only giraffes at the zoo.

Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father, Gus, for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.

Both Beau and his mother, Stella, are available for public viewing at the zoo’s Africa Plains exhibit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.