Miami Marlins (57-89, fifth in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-71, second in NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Wei-Yin Chen (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (9-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies look to end a five-game skid. Philadelphia pitchers are averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Jerad Eickhoff leads the staff with a mark of 18.0. The Marlins have gone 11-12 in Chen’s starts. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .255 batting average this season. Derek Dietrich helped the Marlins earn a 2-1 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 5. He scored two runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 156 hits on the season. He’s batting .284 on the year. J.T. Realmuto has three home runs and three RBIs while slugging .600 over his past 10 games for Miami. Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 139 hits this year. His .256 batting average is 44th in the National League. Carlos Santana has 11 hits and is batting .275 over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .190 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 28 runs. Phillies: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

