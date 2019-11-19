By Associated Press November 19, 2019 at 1:31 PM ESTPHOENIX — Phoenix jury: Body donation facility owner liable for mishandling remains, awards $58 million to 10 of 21 plaintiffs.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy