Phoenix firefighters were called to the home near 17th Avenue and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say she was inside the chimney for about 45 minutes and remained in contact with rescue personnel.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof and were able to lift out the girl, who was not identified.

Authorities say she had no visible injuries but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

