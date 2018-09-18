DOVER, Del. — A judge has tossed cellphone evidence that prosecutors were hoping to use against the former chief firearms expert for the Delaware State Police.

State police in January obtained a court order under Delaware’s wiretap statute compelling disclosure of Carl Rone’s cellphone records from January 2016 to January 2018 as they investigated allegations that he falsified time sheets.

A judge on Monday agreed with Rone’s lawyer that the compelled disclosure of his cellphone records amounted to a search conducted without a warrant based on an affidavit of probable cause.

Rone was suspended from his duties in January and later charged with theft and falsifying business records.

Authorities say he allegedly submitting time sheets for 79 days in 2016 and 2017 when he did not report for work.

