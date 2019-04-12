This combination photo shows Emilia Clarke at HBO’s “Game of Thrones” final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019, right, and her character Daenerys Targaryen. (Photos by HBO, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

Ever wonder what your favorite characters on “Game of Thrones” look like in real life? Lord Varys has a thick head of hair, Hodor has face tattoos where a scar should be, and Brienne of Tarth has shed her suit of armor for a flowing gown fit for the runway.

See them along with their fellow castmates at a recent premiere in New York coupled with their character images.

The final season of the HBO series premieres this Sunday.

