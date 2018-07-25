FORT WORTH, Texas — Court records show a witness photo led authorities to arrest two suspects in an attempted Fort Worth bank robbery during which three employees were shot.

Blake Taylor and Desmond J. Wells have been federally charged in last week’s attempted robbery of a Veritex Community Bank in Fort Worth. Authorities say two people walked into the lobby with handguns and one demanded money. Both then opened fire almost immediately. Two tellers behind the counter and a third employee were hit.

The court documents say a witness took a photo of the vehicle the two gunmen entered. Police later found the vehicle in the driveway of a residence and detained Taylor after he exited the house next door.

The records say Taylor told authorities he and Wells intended to rob the bank.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.