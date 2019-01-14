ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based photographer is suing the campaign of Georgia’s incoming governor and the state Republican party, saying a copyrighted photo he shot was used in a campaign ad without authorization.

Kevin Liles, who regularly shoots photos for national news outlets, filed the federal lawsuit last week in Atlanta.

The lawsuit says a photo Liles shot of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in 2017 was used without his permission in a negative campaign ad. The lawsuit says Liles had licensed the photo to The New York Times, which published it with a May 2017 story.

A campaign spokesman for Republican Gov.-elect Brian Kemp and a lawyer for the state Republican party did not respond to emails seeking comment Monday.

Kemp was scheduled to be sworn in as governor Monday afternoon.

