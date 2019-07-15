ALBANY, N.Y. — A man found seriously injured near the body of a 17-year-old girl is suspected to have killed the girl and posted photos of her corpse online, police said Monday.

Authorities found the girl’s body Sunday outside a vehicle in Utica, New York, along with the man who was hospitalized but expected to survive, police said.

The victim was identified as Bianca Devins, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said. He identified Brandon Clark, 21, as the suspect and injured man.

Police are investigating the case as a murder and attempted suicide, Lt. Bryan Coromato said.

Investigators believe the man posted pictures of the girl’s corpse online, where at least one of them was widely circulated, Coromato said.

Devins death sparked a wave of attention and disgust online over the pictures. Some internet users urged others to stop circulating the images.

Officials with the Utica City School District said Devins was a 2019 graduate of Proctor High School. The district issued a statement saying they “share our deepest heartfelt condolences with her family and loved ones.”

