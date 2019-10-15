One image shows Parnas and Fruman waiting to shake DeSantis’ hand. Another shows Parnas standing behind First Lady Casey DeSantis as the governor-to-be talks to reporters.
After the men were charged with campaign finance violations, DeSantis directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.
The men were involved in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD