MARION, Ky. — Police say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home in western Kentucky.

State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass of Marion was pronounced dead after the crash Saturday night.

The statement says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion failed to stop at an intersection, drove across a lawn and into the home.

The crash remains under investigation.

Marion is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

