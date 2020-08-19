In June, Simon & Schuster published “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden,” a picture book written in part by his wife, Jill Biden.
Harris, a California Democrat, is the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket. Later on Wednesday, she was scheduled to accept her nomination at the Democratic National Convention.
Harris told her own story in “The Truths We Hold,” which came out last year.
