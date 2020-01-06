It didn’t say how many workers will be impacted.
The home decor company said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.
Pier 1’s shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. The stock fell another 10% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.
