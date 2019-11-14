Dylan and Paris are the first male ambassadors after the HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

Previous ambassadors include Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Nominations for the show, which honors achievements in film and television, will be announced on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

