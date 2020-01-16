The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.
People who see the bird are encouraged to call animal service dispatch officers, officials said.
It is unclear who put the hat on the bird.
“Reno cares about our animals,” Newby said. “They need protection and don’t need to become a punchline.”
