In this Dec. 10, 2018 photo provided by the Indiana State Police, dozens of pigeons, which were found in a container at a rest stop along Interstate 65 are photographed near Wolcott, Ind. State police issued a statement Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, about the discovery, saying Trooper David Vido found the boxes after responding to an early-morning call. They’re believed to have been used in an illegal pigeon gambling race where the birds’ wings are clipped and they race around a track. (Indiana State Police via AP) (Associated Press)

WOLCOTT, Ind. — Police in Indiana say dozens of live pigeons found in cardboard boxes in a dumpster may have been used in races in which bets are placed on when the birds will arrive at their roosts after being released elsewhere.

State police said Thursday that Trooper David Vido found 57 pigeons in cardboard boxes Dec. 10 at a rest stop in White County along Interstate 65, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Five were dead and two others died later. The survivors will be put up for adoption.

Police initially said they believed the birds were used in an illegal gambling race where their wings are clipped and they race around a track. Later Thursday, police said the pigeons were unable to fly when they were recovered due to their poor condition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.