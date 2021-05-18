The NTSB said the uneven force from the propellers wasn’t enough, however, to cause the plane to tilt as far as it did. Armed with data from the propeller and plane manufacturers, the investigators believe the pilot should have been able to control the plane by maneuvering the rudder, but he turned the rudder the wrong direction, perhaps because he was startled by a stall warning. By the time he corrected the rudder setting, it was too late.