The crash damaged three houses and caused a fire. No one on the ground was injured.

Linden Airport manager Paul Dudley said Tuesday he spoke to Schloss’ family in Virginia. He said he knew Schloss for 30 years and called him “a Renaissance man.”

Dudley said Schloss also was a licensed airplane mechanic.

Federal investigators say it could take days to remove the wreckage from the house.

