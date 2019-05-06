An official walks around a small plane which made an emergency landing in a field Monday, May 6, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters say the pilot of the small plane made an emergency landing along a roadway when the aircraft had mechanical problems heading to an airport. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters say the pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing along a roadway when the aircraft had mechanical problems heading to an airport.

Fire Captain David Macy said the pilot was trying to land the single-propeller plane at Wiley Post Airport just before 3 p.m. Monday when the engine quit working. The man flying the plane brought it down on the side of a road just north of the airport and skipped a few times into a field . He was the only person in the plane and was not hurt.

Macy said the pilot would have landed on the road that is mostly surrounded by fields and a nearby strip of businesses, but he avoided that because cars were driving on it.

