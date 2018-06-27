CAPE MAY, N.J. — The man who authorities say was piloting a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey has turned himself in.

Cape May County prosecutors say Jimmy Dahlen Jr. contacted them Wednesday. The 50-year-old Cape May Court House man is charged with criminal trespass, and could face more counts.

Dahlen is a mechanic for Paramount Air Services, the banner plane company that owns the Piper PA12. The company’s president — who is also Dahlen’s stepmother — has said he stole the plane Sunday night, though it’s not clear why.

The plane landed on the beach of the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May around 8 p.m. Sunday. But authorities say Dahlen — who is a student pilot — fled the scene.

The plane wasn’t damaged.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Dahlen has retained an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.