FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, two years after he first approved the long-stalled project. Trump said the permit issued Friday, March 29, 2019, replaces one granted in March 2017. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

BILLINGS, Mont. — Opponents of the long-stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline say in a lawsuit that President Donald Trump acted illegally when he issued a new permit for the project to get around an earlier court ruling.

Attorneys for environmental groups asked a federal court in Montana on Friday to strike down the permit.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in November blocked the project and ruled the Trump administration did not fully consider potential oil spills and other impacts when it first approved the pipeline in 2017.

Trump’s new permit is intended to kick-start the $8 billion proposal to ship crude oil from the tar sands of western Canada to U.S. refineries. Opponents say it would worsen climate change.

White House officials say the presidential permit is immune from court review. Legal experts say that’s an open question.

