Kansas City Royals (52-99, fifth in AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (76-74, fourth in NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Royals: Heath Fillmyer (3-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Pirates: Chris Archer (4-8, 4.66 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates hope to preserve a four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .254 this year, led by Corey Dickerson’s mark of .292. The Royals will try to end a three-game skid. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Whit Merrifield’s mark of .365. The Pirates won Tuesday’s contest 2-1. Kyle Crick picked up his third win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Gordon is hitting .244 with 115 hits and 11 home runs in 132 games this year for the Royals. Adalberto Mondesi has 15 hits and is batting .341 over his past 10 games for Kansas City. Starling Marte has 19 home runs and 67 RBIs on the season for the Pirates. Josh Bell has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .706 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs. Pirates: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

PIRATES INJURIES: The Pittsburgh Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sep 15, with a dislocated left shoulder and bone bruise on his left knee on Friday, Sept. 7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports