Pittsburgh Pirates (73-74, fourth in NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-64, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Trevor Williams (12-9, 3.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (14-7, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are looking to ensure a series win with a victory. The Brewers are 20-11 in games started by Chacin. Milwaukee pitchers are holding opponents to just a .235 batting average this season. The Pirates enter the matchup with a losing record, but have gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. Pittsburgh has a collective .253 batting average this season, led by Corey Dickerson’s .289 mark. In Saturday’s game, the Pirates defeated the Brewers 3-1. Ivan Nova got the win for Pittsburgh, his ninth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte is batting .272 for the Pirates this season, and his .450 slugging percentage is 33rd in the National League. Josh Bell has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Christian Yelich has 30 home runs and 89 RBIs on the year for the Brewers. Lorenzo Cain has 14 hits and is batting .359 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs. Brewers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

