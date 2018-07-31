HIGHLANDS, N.J. — Authorities are trying to find the person who left a young pit bull to drown in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands, New Jersey, spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on Monday morning. The person rescued the animal.

In a statement on Facebook, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office estimates the dog was placed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., based on the tide schedule.

The gray and white pit bull was taken to the Highlands police station.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.