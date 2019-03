DETROIT — An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband have been charged following an altercation with police in a Detroit hotel.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 41-year-old Chelsa Wagner faces felony resisting police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Her husband, Khari Mosley, is also charged with disorderly conduct, as well as misdemeanor disturbing the peace. Wagner is the Allegheny County controller.

Wagner was arrested March 6 after hotel officials reported a disturbance. Security had asked Mosley to leave after he was not allowed up to his room because he didn’t have his key.

Police say Wagner prevented an officer from removing Mosley and pushed the officer. She and Mosley have disputed those accounts. They have not been arraigned.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Wagner’s attorney.

