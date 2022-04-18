Pittsburgh police had visited home before fatal shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

Noise complaint preceded shooting Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out, police said Monday after a weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded. Police said an officer went to the home around 11 p.m. Saturday and a male met the officer at the door. He was asked to turn the music down and did so, police said in a statement. “The officer told him if police were called back to the address again they would have to shut the party down,” the police statement said. “There were no further noise complaint or ordinance calls to the address.”

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, an altercation occurred and gunfire ensued inside and outside, Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Advertisement

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17, were killed. Eight people were treated for gunshot wounds, and others were injured trying to escape, Schubert said, including two who broke bones after jumping from windows. One person was injured when a car was “shot up,” Schubert said.

Allegheny Health said one person remained hospitalized in serious condition Monday. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said two other people remained hospitalized in its system.

— Associated Press

Second arrest made in S.C. shooting: Police in South Carolina announced the arrest of a second person in a shootout inside a busy shopping mall in the state's capital. Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook on Monday said police arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20. Authorities were also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21. Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery. Nine people were shot and six others injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia, authorities said, with no fatalities reported. Holbrook said one person remained in an intensive care unit Monday. The first person arrested in the shooting, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense.

Advertisement

No federal charges for Laquan McDonald's killer: Federal authorities on Monday said they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said in a news release that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family. Prosecuting Van Dyke on federal charges would have been much more difficult than it was to prosecute him in state court, because the burden of proof is far higher, the release said. Van Dyke, who was captured on video shooting the teenager 16 times, was convicted in Chicago in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article