Fittingly, the letter was donated by Guy Fraker, a lawyer and Lincoln collector from Bloomington, 135 miles (217 kilometers) south of Chicago. It was in Bloomington that Lincoln debuted his Republican leanings at the party’s 1856 convention. He closed the proceedings with a rousing indictment of slavery in an oration which came to be known as the “Lost Speech,” so called, some say, because reporters were so enthralled they failed to transcribe it.