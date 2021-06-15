The decision makers at Pixar often ask their creatives to mine the personal for their stories, so five years ago in a pitch meeting Casarosa found himself talking about growing up on the Italian Riviera and his childhood friend Alberto, who was louder and bolder than him and a bit of a troublemaker. It would provide the seed of the idea for “Luca,” a charming coming of age story about the friendship that helps coax a shy, sheltered boy out of his comfort zone. There are a few fantastical modifications too, like the fact that 13-year-old Luca and Alberto are sea monsters who outside of water appear to be human boys.