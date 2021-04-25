A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)By Associated PressApril 26, 2021 at 1:37 a.m. UTCLOS ANGELES — Pixar’s “Soul” has won the Oscar for best animated feature.Pixar has now won the award 11 times in the 20 years since the category was established.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.“Soul” follows an aspiring musician and middle-school band teacher who loses his life — but attempts to escape the afterlife during his quest to help an infant soul.___For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awardscomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy