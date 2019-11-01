Common Cause says the House “acted with clear partisan intent, overemphasized incumbency protection, and recreated specific features of the prior unconstitutional districts.”

A three-judge panel said it would not meet demands for a third-party expert to take over redrawing nearly 20 state House districts.

Democrats and Common Cause successfully challenged Republicans in their lawsuit, prompting the remapping. But the judges disagreed with complaints that the redrawing process wasn’t transparent, as judges ordered.

