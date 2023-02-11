Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

LOS ANGELES — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.
There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.
A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.