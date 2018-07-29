HAVERHILL, N.H. — A small plane has crashed in the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont, injuring two people.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells WMUR-TV that a Searey aircraft crashed in the river between Haverhill, New Hampshire, and Newbury, Vermont, at 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

State police say the pilot and a passenger on board the small amphibious experimental aircraft were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter. One person is in stable condition with serious injuries at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The condition of the other person, who’s in a hospital in Woodsville, wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

