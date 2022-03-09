Story continues below advertisement

Politico first reported on the incident. A Trump spokesman declined to comment.

The flight had traveled about 75 miles after taking off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, reaching an altitude of about 28,000 feet before turning around, according to tracking data from ADS-B Exchange. The Dassault Falcon 900 carried a retinue of Secret Service agents, other support staffers, Trump and some of his advisers, according to the people familiar with the incident. One of the plane’s engines failed, the people said.

Advertisement

The tracking data, reviewed by The Washington Post, show the plane started its journey in Texas, flew to Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon and then went to New Orleans. A map of the evening flight shows the plane was over the water when it turned around and went to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to Trump for the evening, according to people familiar with the matter. The plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 planes. The donor’s identity could not be immediately verified.

Trump advisers worked to secure another donor’s plane, which was brought to New Orleans. Trump returned to Palm Beach on the plane of Craig Estey, a GOP donor and founder of Nevada Restaurant Services.

Trump did not arrive home in Palm Beach until early morning, the people familiar with the incident said.

Advertisement

— Josh Dawsey and Ian Duncan

Appeal rejected over transgender case suit

A Texas court on Wednesday tossed out the state’s appeal of an order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

Story continues below advertisement

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of the temporary order a judge issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl. The court ruled that the judge’s temporary order was not appealable.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse. The lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.”

Paxton on Wednesday also filed a challenge in federal court to guidance that President Biden’s administration issued in response to the Texas governor’s directive.

The appeals court’s decision clears the way for the judge to hold a hearing on whether to issue a broader temporary order blocking enforcement of Abbott’s directive.